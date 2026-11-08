China has world's largest renewable energy system: report

The report found that fossil fuel-related activities remain the largest source of global carbon emissions. Global energy-related CO2 emissions rose 0.4% year on year to 38.4 billion tonnes in 2025, marking the smallest annual increase since 2021. China's energy-related carbon emissions fell by 0.5%, while those of the United States rose by 2.4%, making the US the largest contributor to the global increase.

Coal-fired power generation accounted for 49.7% of China's total electricity generation in the first half of 2026, falling below 50% for the first time. According to Peng Huagang, president of CERDS, coal power is gradually shifting from a dominant source of electricity to a supporting source that ensures power supply security and provides flexibility to the grid.

By the end of 2025, global installed renewable energy capacity had reached 5,149 gigawatts, up 15.5% year on year. Renewables accounted for 33.8% of global electricity generation, surpassing coal's 33.0% share for the first time in a century. In China, installed renewable energy capacity stood at 2.337 billion kilowatts at the end of 2025, accounting for 60.1% of the country's total installed power generation capacity. China also contributed 63.6% of global additions to renewable energy capacity.

China's energy investment is projected to reach $940 billion in 2026, the highest in the world.

The report also highlighted China's leading role in renewable energy technologies. China supplies 70% of the world's wind power equipment and 80% of its solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, helping drive down global wind and solar power generation costs by more than 60% and 80%, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would train renewable energy specialists with AI skills.