China handles 10.89 million entry-exit trips during May Day holiday

The daily number of entry and exit trips peaked on May 3, with more than 2.2 million trips recorded, said the administration.

Of all the trips, mainland travelers accounted for about 5.77 million of them. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan made up 4 million trips, while travelers from abroad accounted for 1.11 million trips.

All three figures saw increases from a year ago, growing by 21.2 percent, 37.1 percent and 43.1 percent, respectively, the administration noted.

