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    China hails Kazakhstan’s successful conduct of Constitutional Referendum

    14:22, 16 March 2026

    China congratulated Kazakhstan on successful holding of the referendum on the draft of new Constitution. This was stated by Official Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lin Jian, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    China hails Kazakhstan’s successful conduct of Constitutional Referendum
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    According to the diplomat, China, as a friendly neighbor and eternal strategic partner, highly evaluates Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure long-term peace, stability and prosperity.

    “We are convinced that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will achieve new, even more outstanding successes in state-building, and the grand goal of creating a “Fair Kazakhstan” will be successfully realized,” he highlighted.

    According to him, the Chinese side consistently attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is ready to make joint efforts with the Kazakh side to steadily implement the important agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents.

    “We are committed to deepening the comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation and bringing China-Kazakhstan relations to a brand new level,” Lin Jian said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the SCO Observer Mission did not report any violations that could have affected the results of the national referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Referendum Kazakhstan China Kazakhstan and China Reforms Political parties
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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