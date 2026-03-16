China hails Kazakhstan’s successful conduct of Constitutional Referendum

According to the diplomat, China, as a friendly neighbor and eternal strategic partner, highly evaluates Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure long-term peace, stability and prosperity.

“We are convinced that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will achieve new, even more outstanding successes in state-building, and the grand goal of creating a “Fair Kazakhstan” will be successfully realized,” he highlighted.

According to him, the Chinese side consistently attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is ready to make joint efforts with the Kazakh side to steadily implement the important agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents.

“We are committed to deepening the comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation and bringing China-Kazakhstan relations to a brand new level,” Lin Jian said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the SCO Observer Mission did not report any violations that could have affected the results of the national referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.