China greenlights first brain chip to restore movement

The brain–computer interface (BCI), developed by Shanghai-based Neuracle Medical Technology, received authorization from the National Medical Products Administration last week. The device will be available to patients aged 18 to 60 suffering from limb paralysis caused by cervical spinal cord injuries.

“BCI technology is important because there are no effective ways to treat people who have spinal-cord injuries,” said neurosurgeon Chen Liang of Huashan Hospital at Fudan University, who participated in the clinical trials of the device, known as NEO.

Experts describe the approval as a milestone for the field.

“That kind of long-term evidence is rare in this field, and I think that’s a key reason why this approval was possible,” said Zhengwu Liu, an electrical engineer at the University of Hong Kong.

The coin-sized implant is embedded in the skull and uses electrodes to detect brain signals associated with imagined hand movements. These signals are decoded and transmitted to a robotic glove, enabling patients to perform everyday tasks such as eating and drinking.

Clinical data show promising results. According to Chen, 32 patients have received the device and were able to perform grasping movements with assistance, which had previously been impossible.

“The device seems safe and works,” noted Avinash Singh of the University of Technology Sydney, although he cautioned that the sample size remains limited.

The approval coincides with China’s 2026–2030 five-year plan, which identifies BCIs as a “future industry,” signaling further investment and potential breakthroughs in neurotechnology.

Earlier, it was reported that scientists had restored activity in frozen mouse brain tissue.