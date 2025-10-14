China expresses interest in promoting Kazakhstan’s traditional art of aitys

We regard Kazakhstan as a close neighbor and a friendly nation. Since the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region borders Kazakhstan, our relations are actively developing across various sectors. In June this year, we witnessed the successful Central Asia-China summit held in Astana, during which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping. Important agreements were reached at that summit, and large-scale projects are now being planned jointly with the Central Asian countries. Overall, the media play a significant role in this process, said Xiao Yewen during a meeting with a delegation of Kazakh media representatives.

According to him, there are 56 officially registered nationalities officially in China , all of which reside in Xinjiang. The state provides equal rights to all ethnic groups, including the right to hold positions in public administration.

All ethnic groups live in peace and harmony, supporting one another. The population carefully preserves its traditions and cultural heritage. For example, we place great importance on promoting and preserving spiritual and artistic values such as the Kazakh poetic art of aitys, the musical tradition Twelve Muqams — considered a cultural treasure of the Uyghur people - as well as the Kyrgyz heroic epic Manas. All of these are passed down from generation to generation without losing their authenticity. To experience this cultural wealth, tourists visit the region from other parts of China and from abroad. In addition, in accordance with Chinese legislation, alongside the Chinese language, great attention is paid to the preservation and development of the languages of other ethnic groups living in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Therefore, printed materials here are published in Kazakh, Chinese, Uyghur, Kyrgyz, and Mongolian, said Xiao Yewen.

According to him, more than 100 newspapers and over 200 magazines are currently published in the autonomous region. Of these, 52 newspapers and 120 magazines are printed in the languages of ethnic minorities. In addition, the Xinjiang Radio and Television Company broadcasts in five languages.

Over the past ten years, more than 77% of the regional budget has been allocated to improving the well-being of the population. Priority areas include employment, healthcare, education, and access to affordable housing. In recent years, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has achieved significant progress in socio-economic development. Moreover, trade volumes between Xinjiang and the countries along the Silk Road continue to grow steadily, emphasized Xiao Yewen.

To note, Kazakhstan hosted the 2nd Central Asia-China Summit in June this year.