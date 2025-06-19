China evacuates over 1,600 from Iran, hundreds from Israel amid conflict: spokesperson

Speaking at a press briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China has coordinated closely with its embassies and consulates in Iran, Israel, and neighboring countries to ensure the safe evacuation of its nationals.

Guo added that the Foreign Ministry and relevant diplomatic missions will continue efforts to assist the safe transfer and evacuation of Chinese citizens.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan has evacuated its citizens from the conflict zone in the Middle East, according to its Foreign Ministry.