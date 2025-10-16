Kazakhstan opens key highway to boost trade with China

Following the instructions of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, KazAvtoZhol has completed the main reconstruction work and opened the entire 415-kilometer Kalbatau-Maikapshagay national highway to traffic.

The project was implemented to fulfill the President's strategic objectives of developing transport and logistics potential while modernizing Kazakhstan's national road network. It was financed by the Export-Import Bank of China, with co-funding from the national budget.

Photo credit: KazAvtoZhol

Local economy and infrastructure

The project's scope encompasses ten reconstructed sections and two road operational areas across the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. All major construction is done, with the full completion of roadside infrastructure scheduled for the end of November this year.

The project significantly boosted the local economy by using domestic building materials and hiring local human resources, thereby ensuring employment in the surrounding areas. To complete the construction, eight asphalt plants produced 2.4 million tons of asphalt mix, utilizing 1.3 million cubic meters of crushed stone. This massive undertaking engaged over 1,800 specialists and roughly 1,100 pieces of road construction machinery.

The project involved major structural additions, including 37 bridges, two overpasses, two interchanges, and 349 culverts. Five new rest areas and two sanitary facilities were also built, prioritizing user safety and comfort.

Photo credit: KazAvtoZhol

Driving sustainable development

Darkhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Managing Board of KazAvtoZhol NC JSC, emphasized the strategic importance of the reconstructed Kalbatau-Maikapshagay road section:

"This highway is a key element of the transport system, linking central and eastern Kazakhstan with the Chinese border," Imanashev stated. The project will boost transit potential, strengthen interregional and international ties, improve road safety, and create better travel conditions for citizens. It represents the culmination of broad efforts to modernize road infrastructure, targeting sustainable economic development."

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to build 4,700 km of new national highways.