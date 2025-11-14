China discovers first super-large gold deposit in NE China

The Dadonggou deposit holds an estimated 2.586 billion tonnes of ore with total gold resources of 1,444.49 tonnes at an average grade of 0.56 grams per tonne.

The ministry said the historic find will significantly bolster the country's strategic gold reserves and could lead to a world-class gold production base, supporting the full revitalization and high-quality development of northeast China.

