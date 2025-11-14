EN
    China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts to return to Earth

    07:36, 14 November 2025

    China's Shenzhou-20 crew is scheduled to return to Earth on Friday aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced, Xinhua reports. 

    Shenzhou-20
    Photo credit: Han Qiyang/Xinhua

    The spaceship will return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The astronauts -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie -- are in good shape, and the landing zone and all participating systems are making preparations for their touchdown.

    The crew's return, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, was postponed due to a suspected impact from tiny space debris on the Shenzhou-20 spaceship.

    The Shenzhou-22 spacecraft will be launched at an appropriate time in the future, according to the CMSA.

    To note, China's Shenzhou-20 crew to set new record for longest space stay.

    China Space Space exploration Science and Research
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
