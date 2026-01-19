China deploys AI-powered humanoid robot to assist traffic police

The robot, identified as Intelligent Police Unit R001, is stationed on a safety island and is equipped with artificial intelligence technology. Wearing a police uniform, reflective vest and white cap, it closely resembles a human officer from a distance.

According to local traffic police officer Jiang Zihao, the AI-powered robot is integrated with the city’s traffic signal system and performs standard traffic control gestures synchronized with traffic lights.

Equipped with high-definition cameras and an intelligent voice broadcasting system, the robot uses large-model algorithms to automatically identify violations by non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians and issue on-site warnings.

From sci-fi to the streets🚦👮‍♀️

A humanoid robot traffic officer is on duty at a busy junction in Wuhu in east China, helping manage traffic and spot violations in real time.#HumanoidRobots #ChinaTech #SmartCity pic.twitter.com/agyqHvO09m — Zheng Zeguang (@AmbZhengZeguang) January 15, 2026

In addition to stationary duties, the robot is capable of independent navigation and can be dispatched to designated locations. Its functions also include identifying illegal parking and conducting real-time road monitoring.

The deployment of Intelligent Police Unit R001 reflects a broader trend in China toward the use of AI-powered robots in public security. In 2024, several Chinese cities began integrating robotic officers into daily policing activities.

In June, the southwestern city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province deployed teams of robot police officers - including quadruped, wheeled and humanoid robots - to patrol streets alongside human officers. In December, an AI-powered traffic policing robot was also put on duty in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to a report by the Development Research Center of the State Council, the market size of China’s embodied intelligence industry is projected to reach 400 billion yuan (about 57.1 billion U.S. dollars) by 2030 and exceed 1 trillion yuan by 2035.

