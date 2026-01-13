Frozen arena becomes a tech playground for robots in China's Jilin province
The frozen grounds of Jingyue turned into a high-tech playground this weekend as the first Robotics Ice and Snow Fun Competition kicked off in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province, CGTN reports.
From skiing and sled pulling to snowball throwing and sled racing, a range of playful yet demanding events pushed robots out of the lab and into real winter conditions.
Humanoid and four-legged robots took on icy terrain, testing their stability, precision and endurance while showcasing how cutting-edge robotics can adapt to extreme environments.
