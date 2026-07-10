China cross-border travel surges 10.8% to record 369 million trips in H1

Of these, mainland residents made 176 million trips, residents of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Macao SAR and the Taiwan region made 147 million, and international visitors made 45.906 million trips, representing year-on-year increases of 10.7%, 8.1%, and 20.6%, respectively, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said at a press briefing.

The number of foreign arrivals reached 22.914 million, a 20.4% increase year on year. Of these, visa-free entries by foreign nationals surged 30.6% year on year to surpass 17.8 million, accounting for 77.7% of all foreign arrivals, the NIA said.

The top 10 source countries for foreign visitors entering the country are the Republic of Korea, Russia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Mongolia and Australia, accounting for 62% of the total number of foreign arrivals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan expands its international air network with new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan.