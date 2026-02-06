China connects world's first 20-MW offshore wind turbine to grid

This marks China's first offshore installation, commissioning and grid connection of an ultra-large-capacity 20-MW wind turbine, representing a major advance in the country's capabilities in turbine research and manufacturing, offshore construction and project operation.

The turbine is installed more than 30 kilometers offshore in waters over 40 meters deep. Its hub height reaches 174 meters – roughly equivalent to a 58-story building – while its rotor diameter spans 300 meters, with a swept area comparable to 10 standard football fields.

Under rated operating conditions, the turbine is expected to generate more than 80 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the yearly power demand of around 44,000 households. It can also replace approximately 22,000 tonnes of standard coal each year.

The 20-MW turbine is equipped with domestically developed airfoil blades. Through lightweight design and digital intelligent integration, its weight per megawatt has been reduced by more than 20 percent compared with the industry average, significantly improving wind capture and power generation efficiency. The project provides key technological and equipment support for the further expansion of China's offshore wind power development into deeper and more distant waters.

Previously, it was reported China builds the world's largest renewable energy system.