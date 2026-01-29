China builds world's largest renewable energy system

At a press conference on Wednesday, the ministry's officials said that China established the largest clean power supply system and the largest clean steel production system globally during the period. Meanwhile, the market penetration rate of new energy vehicles in the country exceeded 50 percent, and the share of clean transportation in key regions and industries reached 78 percent.

China has also established the world's largest carbon emissions trading market, marking a major milestone in its efforts to combat climate change, according to the ministry.

By the end of 2025, the cumulative trading volume of carbon emission allowances had reached 865 million tons, with a total transaction value of 57.663 billion yuan (about $8.29 billion).

In addition, the ministry stated that China launched a national voluntary greenhouse gas emissions trading market, led the establishment of a product carbon footprint management system, and issued the "National Adaptation Strategy to Climate Change 2035" to enhance climate resilience in key areas. Over the past five years, new quality productivity has driven development, accelerating the green and low-carbon transition.

