China conducts first metal 3D printing experiment in space

The experiment was conducted using a retrievable scientific payload developed by the Institute of Mechanics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The payload was launched aboard the Lihong-1 Y1 suborbital reusable spacecraft, which completed its maiden test flight from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on January 12.

After crossing the Karman line and reaching an altitude of about 120 kilometers, the payload autonomously fabricated metal components in a microgravity environment, according to the CAS.

The successful test signifies China’s transition from ground-based research to in-space engineering verification in metal additive manufacturing, placing the country at the forefront of space manufacturing technologies. The experiment also provided valuable data on material behavior, solidification and structural precision in microgravity conditions.

Following the mission, the payload capsule safely returned to Earth and was recovered for further analysis. CAS noted that the technology is expected to support future space infrastructure development and advanced space missions.

