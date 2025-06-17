Kazakhstan, China eye coal chemical plant construction

The sides also discussed the joint plans of QazaqGaz and Shandong Energy Group Co. for the construction of a coal gasification plant in Karaganda region, with a projected annual capacity of 2 billion cubic meters of gas. The project is expected to generate additional gas volumes, create 1,500 permanent jobs, promote economic diversification, introduce new technologies, and enhance the country’s export potential.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China across various sectors of the economy, including coal chemistry.

Li Wei, Chairman of Shandong Energy Group Co., expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and investing in this promising industrial direction.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue for the implementation of their joint plans.

Shandong Energy Group Co. (SEG) is a key enterprise in China’s energy sector with longstanding expertise in the coal and coal chemical industries. Through innovative approaches, the company has become a national leader in producing urea, methanol, and other coal-based chemical products. SEG operates 608 subsidiaries across Chinese provinces and in 17 other countries.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and China's CNPC announced launch of geological exploration at Northern-1 block.