China-Central Asia think tank forum opens in Bishkek

The event was organized by the Institute of Strategic National Initiatives under the President and the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Representatives from research and analytical centers in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are also taking part.

The forum aims to strengthen sustainable cooperation among think tanks, promote the exchange of expertise and develop practical recommendations on key regional development issues.

Discussions are centered on four main areas: high-quality development and joint modernization; sustainable regional integration and the circular economy; innovation and artificial intelligence; and human capital development and humanitarian cooperation.

Participants are addressing a range of issues, including the development of transport and logistics corridors, expanded industrial cooperation, the removal of trade barriers and the digitalization of public administration. The agenda also includes the application of artificial intelligence and opportunities for cooperation in education and healthcare.

The forum forms part of an ongoing expert dialogue between Chinese and Central Asian think tanks that has been taking place since 2021. The format was also included among the outcomes of the first China-Central Asia summit in 2023.

The event is expected to identify new areas for expert cooperation, expand professional networks and produce recommendations to support the further development of relations between China and Central Asian countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China would launch autonomous freight transportation.