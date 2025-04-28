China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says

With the Hualong One nuclear reactors entering the stage of mass construction both in China and abroad, the country's capacity for building nuclear power plants has grown steadily, according to the China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2025.

In 2024, China's nuclear power construction investment reached a record high of 146.9 billion yuan (about $20.16 billion), 52 billion yuan more than the previous year.

This growth is a direct result of the nation's strengthened efforts in independent research, technological innovation, and the development of cutting-edge nuclear construction techniques.

As China transitions from single-unit to multi-unit construction, key technological advances have been made in integrated nuclear power plant construction and dome hoisting technology.

With these advancements, China's nuclear power construction scale, safety and quality have reached internationally competitive standards.

"China has gradually developed full lifecycle construction and operating capabilities in nuclear power engineering, from design and construction to commissioning and commercial operation. Its construction and management capabilities for multi-unit nuclear power projects are at the forefront internationally. The country is also capable of simultaneously building 40 nuclear power units and more," said Cao Shudong, executive vice chairman of the China Nuclear Energy Association.

China is also pushing the envelope in the comprehensive utilization of nuclear energy. Breakthroughs have been made in urban heating and industrial applications, while nuclear technology continues to advance rapidly in medicine and international collaboration.

In the 2024-2025 heating season, Haiyang, Qinshan and Hongyanhe nuclear power plants collectively supplied heating for over 14 million square meters, delivering significant economic and social benefits.

China's isotope production has also seen impressive progress.

In 2024, China used commercial nuclear reactors for the first time to mass-produce carbon-14 isotopes, achieving full domestic production of carbon-14 isotopes.

Additionally, the domestic production of nuclear medical equipment has accelerated, and international cooperation has made fresh progress.

"In 2024, China opened 12 nuclear research facilities and experiment platforms to the world, including the China Advanced Research Reactor. We also launched collaborative projects with Thailand, Bangladesh, Hungary, Poland and Nigeria in areas like nuclear medicine, nuclear agriculture and industrial irradiation," said Cao.

