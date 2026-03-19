China calls for stronger cooperation with Turkmenistan in energy, trade, and new sectors

Xi made the remarks during talks with Turkmen National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a goodwill visit to China. He emphasized aligning China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Turkmenistan’s national development strategy and accelerating projects such as Luban Workshops, traditional Chinese medicine centers, and cultural exchanges.

Highlighting China’s newly approved 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), Xi said its implementation will lay the foundation for socialist modernization and benefit global partners. He reaffirmed China’s support for Turkmenistan’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and policy of permanent neutrality.

Both sides pledged to combat terrorism, extremism, and separatism, while strengthening cooperation in multilateral platforms like the United Nations and the China-Central Asia mechanism. Xi stressed the importance of genuine multilateralism and fair, inclusive global governance.

Berdimuhamedov congratulated China on its successful “two sessions” and praised China’s prosperity. He also thanked China for supporting Turkmenistan’s neutral status and welcomed Xi’s global initiatives.

To note, Turkmenistan reported growth in oil and gas output early 2026.