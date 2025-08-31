China-Arab States Expo event highlights standardization and IPR, deepening cooperation

The event brought together experts from home and abroad for in-depth dialogues on critical topics, including renewable energy development, patent and standardization collaboration and international energy cooperation, aiming to promote smooth China-Arab economic and trade cooperation.

Guo Chenguang, deputy director-general of the Standard Innovation Management Department at the State Administration for Market Regulation, emphasized the need for a regularized framework for standardization collaboration between China and Arab countries, focusing on key cooperative areas such as energy, the digital economy and modern agriculture.

Renewable energy is increasingly becoming a key area of China-Arab cooperation, with standardization playing a foundational role in promoting exchanges and advancing the green transformation of economic and social sectors.

China National Institute of Standardization (CNIS) will deepen its cooperation with relevant institutes in Ningxia to explore opportunities in new energy technology standards with Arab nations, expanding new avenues for China-Arab cooperation in the new energy industry and technology, said Li Zhiping, vice president of CNIS.

During the event, a series of key achievements were unveiled.

The release of the foreign-language version of national standards on clean energy will provide strong support for international technical exchanges and industrial development in the field. The comparative analysis of China-Arab clean energy standards presents effective technical practices to deepen clean energy cooperation between China and Arab countries. Meanwhile, the 2024 annual technical trade measures report for Ningxia will serve as solid data support and a decision-making basis for the government in formulating industrial policies and trade negotiation strategies, while also providing authoritative information for enterprises to adjust production, improve processes and optimize export strategies.

