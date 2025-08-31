Beijing hosts meeting of SCO Council of National Coordinators ahead of Tianjin summit

The event considered preparations for the upcoming meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, which will be held in Tianjin on September 1, 2025.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the final documents of the summit, including the Tianjin Declaration and the SCO Development Strategy for the period up to 2035 and in the areas of trade, energy, digital economy, investment, security, new technologies, green industry and culture.

A number of topical issues of multilateral cooperation were also discussed, including further improvement of the SCO’s work, updating the legal framework and expanding the Organization’s international activities.

The participants confirmed their commitment to further promoting the SCO principles of strengthening mutual trust, friendship, good-neighbourliness and developing multidisciplinary cooperation in the interests of sustainable and stable development in the region.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).