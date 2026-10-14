China and North Korea to open new cross-border bridge tomorrow

As agreed upon by China and the DPRK, the bridge will officially open to traffic on Thursday, with both sides jointly holding an opening ceremony on that day.

China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the new bridge is an important facility for connectivity between the two countries, Mao said at a regular press briefing.

The bridge is expected to boost bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges, and help improve the well-being of both peoples, she said.

Earlier, it was reported that Armenia and China had signed an agreement on the facilitation of freight transportation.