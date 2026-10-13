Armenia-China agreement to streamline freight transportation

The document was signed as part of a high-level meeting on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route held in Beijing at the initiative of China’s Ministry of Transport.

According to Kristine Ghalechyan, a member of the Armenian delegation and Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, freight carriers will now obtain the relevant permits through a specially introduced system, which will be recognized by both countries and will make it possible to carry out freight transportation under more streamlined procedures. The permits will be issued at two levels: for general freight transportation and for special cargo.

She also said that carriers will be exempt from a number of road taxes and fees. In particular, the agreement provides for transportation on a reciprocal basis that will be exempt from taxes or fees established for the use of public roads, as well as special charges and duties stipulated by the national legislation of the respective party.

“This exemption will not apply to taxes, duties and fees levied under the legislation of each party to compensate for damage caused on roads by vehicles. This is the exception,” Kristine Ghalechyan said.

She emphasized that the agreement would help enhance Armenia’s transit and logistics role, expand trade turnover between Armenia and China, and deepen strategic cooperation. The agreement also provides for the possibility of organizing both regular and non-regular international passenger bus transportation, along agreed routes and through agreed border crossing points.