China allocates nearly $26.5M for flood, typhoon emergency response

The funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used for emergency response and rescue work in the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Liaoning and Jilin.

The funds came as multiple typhoons have made landfall in China recently and affected vast inland areas, bringing heavy rainstorms to southern, eastern and northeastern parts of the country and triggering severe flooding and geological disasters.

The funds will mainly be used for search and rescue operations, the relocation and resettlement of disaster-affected people, emergency response such as hazard elimination, the inspection and removal of any hazards that could trigger secondary disasters, and the repair of damaged or collapsed homes, according to the ministries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management allocated 430 million yuan ($63 million) for disaster relief efforts in 10 regions.