China allocates 430 million yuan for typhoon and flood relief

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will receive an additional 150 million yuan, bringing total central government support to 340 million yuan. The funding will be used to house evacuees, provide temporary assistance, and rebuild damaged homes.

The remaining 280 million yuan will be distributed among Tianjin and eight provinces, including Zhejiang, Hebei, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Sichuan.

The funding will support search and rescue operations, evacuations, emergency response and monitoring of secondary disaster risks to help minimize further damage.

As written earlier, China upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi.