    China adds Indonesia to 240-hour visa-free transit program, expands list to 55 countries

    11:32, 12 June 2025

    China has added Indonesia to its 240-hour visa-free transit program, bringing the total number of countries eligible for the policy to 55, immigration authorities announced on Thursday, Xinhua reports. 

    Visa-free access
    Photo credit: dcs.aero

    Effective Thursday, eligible Indonesian travelers can enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provincial-level regions and stay up to 240 hours, or 10 days, without a visa before heading to a third destination, according to the National Immigration Administration.

    The policy is part of China's broader efforts to boost international travel and exchanges.

    Earlier, it was reported that China has extended visa-free access to four Gulf countries.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
