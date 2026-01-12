Chimpanzee Ai, famous for recognizing letters and numbers, dies at 49

Ai, born in western Africa in 1976, was brought to the center the following year.

By just 18 months old, she had begun language learning with the help of computers and other materials.

Over the decades, Ai became a central figure in groundbreaking research. She demonstrated remarkable literacy skills, such as identifying the kanji character for “green” after being shown a green image. Her achievements were highlighted in Nature magazine in 1985.

Ai’s life was also marked by memorable moments: in 1989 she escaped her cage with another chimpanzee, apparently unlocking a padlock with a key. In 2000, she gave birth to a son, Ayumu, whose own abilities later drew international attention to studies of parent-child knowledge transfer.

