Chilean performers honor Kazakhstan with cueca ahead of Dimash concert

The performance took place in front of La Moneda Palace, the seat of the Chilean government. The project was initiated by Máximo León and Carmen Sandoval, co-director of the Chile-Kazakhstan Friendship Society.

The project was timed to coincide with Fiestas Patrias, Chile’s national celebrations traditionally held in September. At the same time, its creators dedicated it to Kazakhstan and to the upcoming arrival of Dimash Qudaibergen, who will perform in Chile for the first time as part of his DIMENSIONS World Tour.

The cueca is Chile’s national dance and holds a special place in the country’s culture. As the project’s creators explain, for Chileans it is much more than just a dance: the cueca conveys the nation’s history, poetry and traditions, brings families and friends together, and serves as a bridge of friendship with other countries.

According to Carmen Sandoval, “Kazajistán, pueblo valiente” is the first cueca entirely dedicated to another country.

The creators also addressed a special message to Dimash’s fans from around the world, including the Dears who will travel to Santiago for his concert in November. Through one of the most important symbols of Chilean culture, they sought to introduce visitors to the country’s traditions while also expressing their respect for Kazakhstan.

The cueca is danced, loved and respected. It conveys our history, poetry, traditions and the resilience of our people. Our cueca is our embrace to all the people of Kazakhstan, Carmen Sandoval shared.

The lyrics were written by Carmen Sandoval, with music composed by the Mundaca Antinao sisters. The project was produced in collaboration with Latin Cover Chile and Coliseo Kids, with recording by RA Estudio.

On November 24, Dimash Qudaibergen will perform in Chile for the first time. The concert, part of his DiMENSIONS World Tour, will take place at Movistar Arena in Santiago.

Earlier, it was reported Dimash’s fans worldwide gear up for his DiMENSIONS world tour.