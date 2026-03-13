Chile swears in Jose Antonio Kast as new president

Jose Antonio Kast took the oath of office on Wednesday, beginning a new administration following a closely watched political transition in the South American nation.

Speaking to supporters gathered outside La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Kast said his government would focus on addressing security concerns, strengthening public finances, and restoring public confidence in institutions.

He announced plans for audits across government agencies and signed several presidential decrees, including measures aimed at tightening border security in Chile’s northern desert region.

Kast also pledged stronger action against crime, corruption, and irregular migration. The new president takes office as Chile faces rising concerns about public safety and economic uncertainty linked to global market turbulence.

Protests were reported in Santiago and Valparaiso during the inauguration day. Demonstrators clashed with police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Security concerns were further highlighted by a shooting earlier in the southern city of Puerto Varas that left a police officer critically injured. Kast dispatched his newly appointed security minister, Trinidad Steinert, to the city following the incident.

The administration plans to submit a tax reform bill in April that includes lowering corporate taxes from 27% to 23% over four years and introducing tax credits designed to encourage employment.

Chile will also need to navigate a complex international environment. As the world’s largest copper producer, the country maintains strong trade ties with China, its main buyer of the metal, while also facing growing security engagement from the United States in the region.

Analysts say the new government will need to balance these geopolitical pressures while advancing domestic priorities. Kast has identified security, immigration, and economic policy as key areas his administration intends to address in its first months.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in December President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Jose Antonio Kast on the occasion of his election as President of Chile.