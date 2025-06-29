Chile launches national AI Supercomputing Hub

The project will be based at the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and will receive initial funding of US$7 million from the state-owned Production Development Corporation.



The primary aim of the initiative is to strengthen Chile’s national technological ecosystem by promoting innovation and productivity. It will grant academics and researchers access to cutting-edge tools in the field of AI, supporting advanced research and development.



According to a statement from the university, the SCAI-Lab will also aid in modernising government functions, supporting the growth of tech companies, and reinforcing the Chilean industrial sector.



More than half of the initial investment will go towards acquiring high-performance computers designed for complex AI-driven calculations.



