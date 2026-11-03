Child's death in New York possibly linked to measles

According to the New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health, the child died in Lewis County. Officials did not disclose further details about the child or their vaccination status.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak," the agencies said, extending condolences to the family.

The death comes four weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency over measles outbreaks in New York and neighboring states. The declaration expanded the number of healthcare professionals authorized to administer vaccines and provided access to additional resources.

As of October 24, New York had recorded 178 measles cases in 2026, including 170 outside New York City and eight within the city.

The state health department has offered Lewis County additional resources for community outreach and vaccination efforts. Health officials are also monitoring reported cases and tracing contacts to limit further transmission.

Authorities urged residents to check their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination status.

According to the department, one dose of the MMR vaccine provides 93% protection against measles, while two doses offer 97% protection.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash.

An infected person can spread measles from four days before a rash appears until four days afterward.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that measles cases among children under five surged by 40% worldwide between 2019 and 2023, reaching an estimated 15.6 million.