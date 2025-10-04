Children’s Science Museum opening in Almaty: Project status

According to the Almaty Department for Public Spaces Development, design and estimate documentation is currently underway.

"Project City LLP is developing the design and estimate documentation. The planning stage has concluded, and documentation is scheduled for submission to state review by the end of September 2025," the department stated. "Completion of construction and installation work is scheduled for March 31, 2026."

In 2024, former Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev announced that the city budget would allocate 12.2 billion tenge for the creation of the museum.

"Funding for the project has been secured in accordance with established procedures. If necessary, additional funding sources will be considered," the City Administration stated, though it did not specify whether the total project cost had changed.

The administration concluded that the project implementation schedule will be approved following the state expert review. The grand opening of the Children's Science Museum is scheduled for June 1, 2026.

The science museum is being created in collaboration with Science Museum Singapore under an acquired intellectual property franchise from Global Pte Ltd. Work is underway to train museum personnel: specialists will undergo training in Singapore, and Singaporean specialists will visit Kazakhstan to exchange experience.

The project will include both permanent and temporary exhibitions.

Permanent zones will feature KIDSSTOP-like areas with play zones: a "Science on the Silk Road" zone, an "Invention and Innovation" zone (focused on engineering, earth sciences, and biomedicine), and a "Space Station" dedicated to astronomy and space. Temporary exhibits will include galleries and halls for science shows, as well as laboratories and classrooms.

