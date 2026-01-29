Children's Ombudsman Zakiyeva backs constitutional norms on marriage and family

She noted that Article 27 of the draft Constitution, consistent with the current version, enshrines a fundamental provision for the protection of marriage, family, motherhood, fatherhood, and childhood.

"Caring for and bringing up children is both a natural right and a duty of parents. These provisions are not merely declarative, but practical. Their significance is embedded in the bedrock of public policy and serves as the foundation for our daily work, as well as the activities of human rights defenders and child protection specialists.When making decisions or defending principled positions to protect childhood, we are guided by this fundamental postulate of the Constitution. Most importantly, these provisions are reflected in the real lives of our country’s children. In the past year alone, over 51,000 instances were recorded where the state, fulfilling its protective mandate, successfully identified risks, intervened early, and secured legal protection for children," Zakiyeva emphasized.

She also supported the proposal to enshrine in the Constitution a provision defining marriage as a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman, registered by the state.

"This clause, rooted in the values of Kazakhstani society, is an objective necessity for any state interested in sustainable development. A crucial element is the requirement for the state registration of marriage, as this ensures more effective protection of children's rights. I support this provision," the Children's Rights Ombudsman pointed out.

Earlier, Aidarbek Qojanazarov, Majilis deputy and Chairman of the Respublika Party faction, called for clarifying the Constitution's provisions on property rights at the 5th session of the Constitutional Commission.