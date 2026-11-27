The exhibition marks the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. More than 60 works were displayed, created by students from the Siqyrly Qylqalam drawing and painting studio, the Nurly Zhurek Social Services Center, the Clover Foundation public fund, Special Schools No. 2 and No. 3, as well as Astana’s School-Lyceum No. 27 and School-Gymnasium No. 10.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to support children’s creativity, unlock the artistic potential of every child, and promote an inclusive culture. It also highlights the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for children to participate in the country’s cultural life.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

Akmaral Ibrayeva, deputy director for research at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, delivered opening remarks.

With the support of the Aqniet charitable foundation, young participants received gifts and certificates of appreciation.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

The exhibition represents the culmination of a year’s work by the Qoloner Ghalamshary arts and crafts club operating at the National Museum.

Earlier, authorities announced plans to establish specialized support classrooms for children with special needs in schools across Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the upcoming 35th anniversary of the country’s Independence as a major milestone in its history.