“We will soon celebrate the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. This is a major milestone in the history of our state. Over this period, we have overcome numerous challenges. Thanks to our unity and solidarity, we have successfully endured all the trials that came our way. We have managed to strengthen our statehood and enhance the country’s international standing,” Tokayev said, speaking at the III Forum of Agricultural Workers.

According to the President, Kazakhstan will continue its consistent efforts to become an advanced and competitive state.

Tokayev also emphasised that the country had carried out large-scale reforms over the years, guided by a sense of responsibility towards future generations.