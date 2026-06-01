Children under 16 barred from social media in Malaysia

The rules require social media platforms to implement age-verification systems and block users under 16 from creating accounts. They apply to platforms with at least 8 million users, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The government said the measures are aimed at protecting children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to encourage excessive use.

Several countries, including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, have introduced or announced age-based restrictions and requirements governing children's access to social media, while others are studying or developing similar measures.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for a public debate on introducing tougher measures against those who post hateful and derogatory content online or engage in such behavior.