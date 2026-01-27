Government to debate Children of Kazakhstan program concept

Tourism development and the Children of Kazakhstan concept for 2026-2030 are on its agenda.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, 3.8 million tourists visited Kazakhstan’s resort areas from January to September last year, up 14% from the same period in 2024. Of which 16.5% were international arrivals.

The Almaty Mountains Cluster became the most visited resort area last year, receiving nearly 2.2 million tourists, followed by Shchuchinsk-Burabay resorts with 373,100 and Mangistau with 308,800 travelers.

Balkhash and Alakol resort areas also ranked among the top 5 popular destinations.

From January to September 2025, the volume of services provided by accommodation facilities in Kazakhstan’s resort areas reached 154.7 billion tenge.

There are 1,876 accommodation facilities across the country’s resort areas.

