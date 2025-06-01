Children explore Akorda on International Children’s Day

The President’s residence welcomed outstanding students, winners of academic olympiads, national and international contests, sports medalists, and children honored for acts of bravery. Among the guests were also children from large families, those without parental care, and children with special needs.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the tour, the students visited the main ceremonial hall of the Akorda, rooms used for official events, the President’s library, and the garden on the residence grounds.

The children were told about the building's history, its unique features, and interesting facts related to the events held there.

At the end of the tour, the students were presented with souvenir gifts on behalf of the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

This year, events dedicated to International Children’s Day were organized under a unified concept titled “Children of Kazakhstan.” Special attention was given to important topics such as family, safety, health, education, and children's rights protection during the decade from May 22 till June 1.

Throughout the country, various events were held, including family activities, educational programs, charity events, exhibitions, sports tournaments, environmental campaigns, and consultations with doctors and psychologists. One day of the week was focused on promoting digital technologies and ensuring the safety of children in the digital world.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to children on the International Children's Day.