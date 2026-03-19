Childhood stress linked to long-term gut problems

The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, found that stressful experiences early in life can disrupt communication between the brain and the gut. Over time, that disruption may increase the risk of digestive problems such as abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Evidence from animal studies

To explore how early stress affects the body, scientists conducted experiments with mice. Newborn mice were separated from their mothers for several hours a day to simulate early life stress.

Months later, when the mice reached young adulthood, they showed clear signs of anxiety, increased gut pain, and abnormal gut movement.

The study also found differences between male and female mice. Females were more likely to develop diarrhea, while males more often experienced constipation.

Further experiments revealed that different biological systems appear to control different digestive symptoms. Changes in nerve signals linked to the body’s stress response affected gut movement, while sex hormones influenced pain. Another pathway involving serotonin played a role in both pain and gut activity.

Human studies show similar patterns

The animal findings were supported by two large studies involving children.

One study followed more than 40,000 children in Denmark from birth to age 15. About half were born to mothers who experienced untreated depression during or after pregnancy. These children were more likely to develop digestive problems, including nausea, vomiting, colic, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome.

The results suggest that treating maternal depression during pregnancy could be important not only for mental health but also for children’s physical health.

A second analysis examined nearly 12,000 children in the United States taking part in the long-running Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Researchers found that children who experienced stress such as abuse, neglect, or parental mental health problems were more likely to report digestive symptoms at ages 9 and 10.

Unlike the mouse experiments, the human data showed no major differences between boys and girls.

Overall, the research points to early life stress as an important factor in digestive health. By identifying the different biological pathways involved, scientists hope to develop more targeted treatments for gut disorders.

Doctors may also need to pay closer attention to patients’ early life experiences. Understanding that history could help doctors better explain why gut disorders develop and how best to treat them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that gut bacteria may play a major role in memory decline as people age.