Child protection and safety remain a top priority for Kazakh President, Karin

He said the Government approved the Children of Kazakhstan program developed in line with the President’s task set at the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay.

The program consolidates and systematizes all existing mechanisms for ensuring and protecting children’s rights across key areas.

He noted the program strengthens interagency cooperation and creates a unified vision for child‑focused state policy in the coming years and directly aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The action plan for 2026–2030 includes 158 new measures to improve legal protection, safety, and social support for children.

It provides for healthcare protection, expansion of child infrastructure, introduction of digital child‑tracking systems and ensuring online safety.

The program is described as a comprehensive, long‑term policy document that forms the foundation of Kazakhstan’s child protection strategy and ensures the well‑being of future generations. Karin stressed that child protection and safety remain a top priority for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As written before, Children of Kazakhstan concept to require 1.3 tn tenge.