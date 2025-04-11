Chickenpox cases almost double in Kostanay region
19:45, 11 April 2025
Health officials confirmed 1,189 cases of chickenpox in Kostanay region in the three months of this year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Of these, 968 cases were reported in children under 14 years old and the remaining cases involved adults.
Chickenpox cases rose 1.8fold compared to 646 cases in the same period last year, the health officials said.
It was also reported most of the cases were recorded in individuals not vaccinated for chickenpox.
