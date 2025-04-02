Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus

The vaccine against HPV passed clinical trials and was incorporated into the immunization plans in the US, Canada, Australia, and Canada in 2007-2008. These countries record vaccination positive effect nowadays since the virus spread and circulation have reduced. Today, 76 countries, including the above-mentioned ones, vaccinate boys with the HPV vaccines since they also can spread the virus, deputy chairwoman of the board of the National Public Healthcare Center at the Healthcare Ministry Manar Smagul told the event dedicated to the vaccination against HPV.

She added that the HPV quadruple vaccine is given in Kazakhstan.

As for the vaccination of boys, she stressed that Kazakhstan has such plans since vaccination demonstrates high efficacy in preventing cancer diseases. Though, she is not able yet to say the exact date.

Over 47,000 girls were vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan last October.