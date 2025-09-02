Chicago prepares for federal immigration crackdown

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned the reported plan, describing it as an “invasion.” Speaking on Sunday, he said: “No one in the administration – the president or anybody under him – has called anyone in my administration, or me. So, it’s clear that in secret they’re planning this – well, it’s an invasion with US troops, if they in fact do that.”

The operation, expected by Friday, could involve Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and possibly National Guard support. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that federal agencies intend to add “more resources” to ongoing operations.

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Saturday instructing city agencies not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“We may see militarized immigration enforcement. We may also see National Guard troops. We may even see active duty military and armed vehicles in our streets. We have not called for this. Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this,” Johnson declared.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has sharply criticized Illinois officials, citing crime statistics.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned: “Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

According to the Chicago Police Department, at least 56 people were shot over the holiday weekend, seven fatally. However, the mayor’s office reported a 21.6% decrease in overall violent crime and a 32.3% drop in homicides so far this year.

Earlier, it was reported that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed limiting the length of stay for foreign students, exchange visitors, and journalists in the United States.