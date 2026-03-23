Japan's cherry blossom-viewing budget falls 13.8 pct to 6,383 yen

"As the cost of daily necessities rises due to soaring prices, people are seeking to save money for cherry blossom viewing," said an official of Tokyo-based research company Intage Inc., which conducted the survey.

The survey also showed that about 10 pct of people plan to go to view cherry blossoms alone.

"I think we can say that solo cherry blossom viewing, in which people enjoy cherry blossoms at their own pace on their way to work or back home, is becoming established," the official added.

The survey was conducted over seven days through Feb. 16, with valid responses coming from 2,500 people aged between 15 and 79 across the country.

As written before, cherry blossom season arrives in Tokyo, 5 days earlier than average year.