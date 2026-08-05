Chemical plant blaze forces evacuation of 1,200 residents in China

The fire broke out at around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday during the loading of yellow phosphorus at Yunnan Haoming fine phosphorus chemical company in Jinning District, according to a press release issued by the district government.

The blaze was put out at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, and no casualties were reported.

Burning yellow phosphorus generated smoke that briefly degraded local air quality. Exposure to the smoke is known to irritate the eyes, nose and respiratory tract.

The company has suspended production and operations. Authorities will continue environmental monitoring and assessment, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that two people had died and two more had been injured in the firefighting helicopter crash in Greece.