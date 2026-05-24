Chemical leak triggers state of emergency in California

«I’m proclaiming a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove,» Newsom announced late Saturday on X.

Authorities had been working for more than 24 hours to contain the hazard, he added.

I’m proclaiming a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove.@Cal_OES has been mobilized for over 24 hours and state agencies are supporting impacted communities to protect public safety, and assist… pic.twitter.com/pOLZWkX0vD — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 23, 2026

Tens of thousands of residents were urged to evacuate, with about 40,000 spending the night in hotels, cars, and emergency shelters.

The tank, located at an aerospace company in Garden Grove southeast of Los Angeles, holds nearly 130,000 liters of methyl methacrylate - a toxic, highly flammable chemical used in plastics manufacturing.

Emergency crews continue efforts to secure the site and protect nearby communities.

Earlier, it was reported that thousands of residents had been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continues to spread across Southern California.