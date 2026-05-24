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    Chemical leak triggers state of emergency in California

    19:04, 24 May 2026

    California governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County following a chemical tank leak that posed a risk of explosion in the Greater Los Angeles area, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Chemical leak, California
    Photo credit: Governor Gavin Newsom's X account

    «I’m proclaiming a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove,» Newsom announced late Saturday on X.

    Authorities had been working for more than 24 hours to contain the hazard, he added.

    Tens of thousands of residents were urged to evacuate, with about 40,000 spending the night in hotels, cars, and emergency shelters.

    The tank, located at an aerospace company in Garden Grove southeast of Los Angeles, holds nearly 130,000 liters of methyl methacrylate - a toxic, highly flammable chemical used in plastics manufacturing.

    Emergency crews continue efforts to secure the site and protect nearby communities.

    Earlier, it was reported that thousands of residents had been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continues to spread across Southern California.

    USA Incidents World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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