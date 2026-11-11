Charyn Canyon ranks among world’s top 20 canyons and gorges

The international ranking features 100 canyons and gorges from 46 countries. Charyn Canyon placed 17th, receiving a score of 9.48 out of 10 on the Worldworthy rating scale.

For comparison, the famous Grand Canyon in the United States ranked fourth, while Letchworth Gorge in New York State claimed the top spot.

The Worldworthy 100 ranking is compiled based on visitor reviews and recommendations, references in international travel guides and media publications, as well as information from publicly available sources. The final results are also subject to editorial review.

Charyn Canyon is renowned for its spectacular rock formations, shaped over millions of years, distinctive geological structures and picturesque natural landscapes.

Photo credit: charyn-park.kz

According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee, the Worldworthy editorial team has presented Charyn State National Nature Park with a special certificate recognizing its achievement in the international ranking.

Photo credit: Ecology and National Resources Ministry

The recognition is expected to help promote Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, attract international attention to the country’s natural attractions and highlight the importance of preserving its unique natural heritage.

In 2025, Charyn Canyon welcomed 249,928 visitors, more than double the number recorded in the previous year.

Plans have also been announced to introduce a circular tourist route at the canyon. The initiative is intended to help regulate visitor flows and reduce pressure on the protected natural area.

Charyn National Park is also home to rare wildlife. In October 2026, a highly elusive Central Asian river otter, listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book, was captured on a camera trap installed within the park.