Charter flight brings Kazakhstani pilgrims from Medina to Atyrau

The majority of passengers were pilgrims, returning from Hajj. Many of them are scheduled to continue their journey to Almaty and Astana on morning domestic flights.

Some travelers returned earlier than planned, due to the developments in the Middle East, while others extended their stay in Medina.

Preliminary data indicate that an additional 600 citizens are expected to arrive in Atyrau on three more charter flights from Saudi Arabia.

The situation at Hiuaz Dospanova Airport remains stable, with passengers checking in for onward domestic flights.

Two more planes are also expected to bring Kazakhstani nationals from Jeddah.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh diplomats had evacuated 50 Kazakh citizens from Iran via Turkmenistan and Armenia.

Jordanian authorities announced Tuesday the reopening of the country's airspace to all civil aviation traffic, including departing, arriving, and transit flights.