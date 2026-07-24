Charli XCX is back with a new album as Shania Twain and The Strokes return

New releases

Charli XCX unveils her seventh studio album Music, Fashion, Film. The record follows the singles Rock Music, SS26, Wink Wink, and Camera, and is executive produced by A. G. Cook and Finn Keane. Following the blockbuster success of BRAT, which Charli XCX said left her creatively burned out, the singer returns with a fresh new era.

Shania Twain releases her seventh studio album Little Miss Twain. The album was preceded by the single Dirty Rosie and the promotional tracks Little Miss Twain and Faded Blue Jeans.

WILLOW drops her ninth studio album The Thread, once again collaborating with producer Chris Greatti, who also worked on her previous albums Coping Mechanism and Empathogen.

The Strokes return with Reality Awaits, their seventh studio album and first full-length release since 2020's The New Abnormal.

BLACKPINK's Jennie returns with the new single and music video Less than a Lover.

Natalie Imbruglia shares Just Drive, the latest preview of her upcoming album Algorithm, due September 4.

King Princess releases the new single Helpless.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.