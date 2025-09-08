Changes in Kazakhstan may become a model for political systems of CA states, says Kyrgyz expert

According to Igor Shestakov, the proposed reforms of the legislative branch “align with the reformist trend that has been taking place in Kazakhstan over the past several years”.

First of all, these processes can be described as the maximum optimization of legislative and executive power for the development and stability of Kazakhstan, especially under the rather challenging geopolitical conditions in which not only many countries around the world, but also the states of Central Asia, find themselves today. The creation of a unicameral parliamentary system is well understood in Kyrgyzstan, as over the past twenty years we have experienced different forms of government tied to changes within our highest legislative authority, said the political analyst.

Shestakov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s experience, noting that the country has long had a unicameral parliament.

The formation of the Jogorku Kenesh took place both through a mixed system and through party lists. I believe that for Kazakhstan, under current conditions, this will undoubtedly be a step forward, since party building is essential for creating more stable institutions of governance. Given the strong presidential institution in Kazakhstan — and in fact Kyrgyzstan has also moved in that direction — I think the necessary balance will be maintained. The changes that will soon take place in the Republic of Kazakhstan may well become a model for the political systems of Central Asian countries, concluded the Kyrgyz expert.

